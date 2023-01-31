APC stalwarts, party members defect to PDP in Katsina

Three members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the House of Representatives who did not secure tickets for the 2023 elections have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State.

Hamza Dalhatu (Rimi/Charanci/Batagarawa constituency), Salisu Iro (Katsina constituency) and Ahmad Dayyabu (Danmusa/Batsari/Safana constituency), the three Reps members dumped the APC after a private meeting in Sokoto with PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday

The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government now the Director General, Atiku Lado Campaign Council in Katsina, Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, explained that the defection followed Atiku’s meeting with the Katsina APC House of Representatives member who failed to secure a return ticket to the National Assembly during the party’s primary elections.

Other two chieftains of the ruling Katsina APC also defected to PDP with thousands of their followers during the PDP’s campaign tour to Kurfi local government area on Monday in a bid to ensure the PDP returns to power in Katsina.

Umar Tsauri, the Chairman, Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, presented Bishir Lawal and Dahiru Ahmed (aka Baba Dahe) alongside 9,390 of their supporters who turned out en masse to welcome them to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tsauri assured citizens of Kurfi of PDP’s determination to curb insecurity, restore free education and open up all the borders for the benefit of the people in the state.