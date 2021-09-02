APC To Punish Members Over Court Cases Against Congresses, Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned its members against court cases ahead of congresses and the national convention.

John Akpan Udoedehe, APC National Secretary, Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) met the party’s local government congresses committee on Thursday in Abuja.

The scribe announced that members who instituted legal action against the party would be severely sanctioned.

He said the leadership was determined to carry out President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to rebuild the ruling platform.

Udoedehe assured the committee members that their assignment and the ward congresses were legally protected.

“The CECPC ratifies and adopts the results of the party’s earlier nationwide Ward Congresses held on Saturday, July 31,” he said.

APC warned that any state caretaker committee not elected through a congress conducted by designated National Congress Committee is null and void.