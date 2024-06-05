APC Unveils 256-Member State Campaign Council for Edo Guber

In anticipation of the forthcoming Edo State governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled its 256-member State Campaign Council, appointing former governor Adams Oshiomhole as Chairman.

Acting Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, made the announcement in a statement released on Wednesday in Benin.

Sen. Matthew Urhoghide was named as the Campaign Council Director-General (DG), while Mr. Joe Ugheoke was appointed as Campaign Council Secretary.

Among the notable members are Peter Akpatason, designated as Deputy Director-General (DDG) for Operations, and Mike Onolememen, named Deputy Director-General (DDG) for Administration.

Tenebe also disclosed the appointment of Chief Lucky Imasuen, Odi Okogie, and Abu Lawani as Coordinators for Edo South, Edo Central, and Edo North respectively.

Furthermore, the Campaign Council includes Mr. Bisi Idaomi as Director of Administration, John Osakue as Director of Operations, and Samson Osagie as Director of Contacts.

Dr. Ernest Umakhihe will oversee financial matters as Director of Finance, with Orobosa Omo Ojo serving as Director of Publicity, and Kazeem Afegbua taking on the role of Director of Media Relations, according to the statement.