APC Urges Edo Commissioners to Resign Following Health Commissioner’s Sacking

Following the dismissal of Dr. Samuel Alli as the Edo State Commissioner for Health by Governor Godwin Obaseki, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on other commissioners to resign and join forces with the party to build a prosperous state.

The APC, in a statement signed by Orobosa Omo-Ojo, Director of Publicity for the Edo APC Governorship Campaign Council, described the sacking of Dr. Alli as an admission of the Obaseki-led administration’s failure.

The statement was made available to newsmen in Benin City.

“The sacking of Dr. Samuel Alli as Commissioner for Health did not come to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a surprise, but we frown at the scapegoating of Dr. Alli, who Governor Godwin Obaseki had reduced to a mere supervisor in the State Ministry of Health,” the statement read.

The APC alleged that Obaseki’s preference for consultants has compromised the effectiveness of his commissioners, reducing them to mere spectators in their ministries.

“The fate of Dr. Alli, like other commissioners serving in his administration, is a result of Obaseki’s preference for the use of consultants, who he has leased Edo to, apparently to drain the state of resources.

The government statement claiming that Governor Obaseki is resolute on his finishing strong objective and that he will remove any obstacles that may hinder optimal service delivery to the people in the remaining four months of his administration is deceitful and deceptive,” Omo-Ojo stated.

The APC criticized the Obaseki administration for failing to meet the basic needs of Edo people, including healthcare, education, food security, infrastructure, and overall well-being.

The party expressed doubt that Obaseki could complete the numerous uncompleted projects, now appearing abandoned.

“Rather than searching for more scapegoats, the Edo APC Governorship Campaign Council is calling on Governor Obaseki to step aside for a transitional government that will stop the wobbling that Edo State has become under his stewardship,” the statement continued.

The APC also urged other commissioners who have become “spectators” in their ministries to resign and join forces with other patriotic groups to retrieve the state from Obaseki and his consultants, who they claim are treating the state as a personal enterprise through the candidacy of Asue Ighodalo.