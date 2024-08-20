APGA Criticises APC’s Withdrawal from Anambra LG Election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of withdrawing from the upcoming local government election in Anambra State to avoid a certain defeat.

This development has sparked significant political discourse, highlighting the ongoing power struggle between the two parties within the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Chinedu Obigwe, the National Coordinator of the APGA Media Forum, alleged that the APC’s withdrawal from the election, scheduled for September 28th, is a direct reflection of the party’s lack of confidence in securing a victory.

According to Obigwe, the APC’s decision to step back from the contest is a clear indication of their recognition of an inevitable defeat, should they have chosen to participate.

“Anambra APC is running away from their already foreseen defeat,” Obigwe declared. He pointed out that under the leadership of Basil Ejidike, the APC’s current state chairman, the party has consistently failed to win any elections in Anambra State.

This, he argues, is a testament to the APC’s declining influence and lack of grassroots support in the region.

Obigwe also recounted an incident from 2017, where members of the APC openly admitted to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that the party has little to no presence in Anambra State.

This admission, according to Obigwe, underscores the APC’s struggles to establish a solid foothold in the state’s political landscape.

He further accused APC Chairman Basil Ejidike of attempting to mask the party’s weaknesses by opting out of the election rather than facing an embarrassing defeat at the polls.

Obigwe suggested that this strategy is merely a means to cover up the party’s lack of viable candidates and electoral strength within Anambra.

The APGA Media Forum coordinator took the opportunity to commend the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) for its determination to proceed with the election as planned.

Despite the APC’s withdrawal, Obigwe affirmed that the election would continue on the scheduled date of September 28th.

He expressed confidence in the electoral process and in APGA’s ability to secure a resounding victory, given the party’s deep roots and strong support base within the state.

APGA has long been a dominant force in Anambra State, and Obigwe’s remarks serve to reinforce the party’s narrative that it remains the preferred choice for the people of the state.

He asserted that APGA’s success is built on its consistent delivery of good governance and development projects that have positively impacted the lives of Anambra’s citizens.

The upcoming local government election is seen as a crucial test of the political climate in Anambra, particularly in the lead-up to future state and national elections.

APGA’s confidence, as expressed by Obigwe, suggests that the party is not only focused on retaining its current dominance but also on expanding its influence further within the state.

On the other hand, the APC’s withdrawal could have significant implications for the party’s future in Anambra State.

Without participation in local elections, the APC may struggle to build the necessary political infrastructure and support needed to challenge APGA’s stronghold.

This decision could further alienate potential supporters and weaken the party’s position in the state.

Obigwe’s statement is not just a critique of the APC’s withdrawal but also a rallying call for APGA supporters.

It reflects a broader strategy to mobilise the party’s base and ensure a decisive victory in the upcoming election.

By framing the APC’s withdrawal as an admission of defeat, APGA seeks to strengthen its position and encourage voter turnout among its supporters.

In conclusion, the APGA’s accusations against the APC, combined with the latter’s withdrawal from the local government election, highlight the ongoing political dynamics in Anambra State.

As the election date approaches, the focus will be on how these developments influence voter sentiment and the overall electoral outcome.

While APGA appears confident in its prospects, the implications for the APC’s future in Anambra remain uncertain.

The election will likely serve as a bellwether for the political landscape in the state, setting the stage for future contests between these two major parties.