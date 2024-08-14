Arewa Youths Forum Urges Calm and Security Action Amidst Protests Against Tinubu

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has voiced strong opposition to the ongoing protests against President Bola Tinubu, suggesting that the demonstrations are orchestrated by those seeking to undermine his administration rather than genuine grievances from the North.

AYCF National President Yerima Shettima has called on security agencies to identify and prosecute those behind the protests, which he believes are driven by ulterior motives.

In an interview with media outlets, Shettima expressed concern over the nature of the protests, stating, “Nigeria is a sovereign nation governed by a democratically elected government.

It appears there is a more sinister agenda behind these protests. Security agents must investigate and bring to justice those attempting to destabilise the government through these nationwide demonstrations.”

Shettima acknowledged the pressing issues facing the country, including widespread hunger and economic hardship.

However, he emphasised that the government’s position on these matters is clear and that the protests have articulated their demands. “The government is aware of the problems and has responded.

The protesters have made their case, and now it is crucial for both the government and citizens to identify the sponsors of these protests and address any external influences,” he stated.

The AYCF leader downplayed the likelihood of the current protests escalating into a full-blown revolution. He noted, “I do not foresee these protests turning into a revolution.

Nigerians have made their voices heard, and the government has acknowledged their concerns. I believe the government will take appropriate actions in response.”

Shettima stressed the importance of national unity and stability during this period of unrest.

“We must use this time for sober reflection and ensure that Nigerians come together to work towards the stability of our country.

History shows that uprisings and violent protests rarely yield positive outcomes. We must strive to avoid such scenarios and promote peace.”

He called for calm among the youth and urged them to trust the government to address their concerns.

“There is undeniable pain and hardship across the nation, but we must appeal for patience and composure from our youth. Let us give the government the opportunity to address the issues at hand.

The current unrest is largely driven by opposition groups and detractors of President Tinubu, and does not reflect the sentiments of the North.”

Shettima’s comments reflect a broader sentiment within certain segments of Nigerian society that view the current protests through a political lens.

By calling for increased security measures and downplaying the risk of revolutionary change, the AYCF is positioning itself as a voice for stability and support for the current administration.

The protests against President Tinubu have highlighted significant economic and social challenges facing Nigeria, sparking debate about the effectiveness of the government’s response to these issues.

As the situation unfolds, the role of organisations like the AYCF will be crucial in navigating the political landscape and addressing the concerns of various stakeholders.

In conclusion, the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum’s stance on the protests underscores a complex interplay of political, social, and economic factors influencing Nigeria’s current state.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by the country, Shettima’s call for calm and the identification of protest organisers reflects a desire to maintain stability and support for President Tinubu’s administration during a turbulent period.