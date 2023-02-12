Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Traffic Accident With Bicyclist

Ex California Governor and Hollywood star, Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently involved in a traffic accident that sent a bicyclist to the Emergency Room. TMZ recently revealed this to the world, and fans have been reacting.

According to the tabloid, Arnold was driving in West Los Angeles on Sunday morning, when a woman riding a bike on the road suddenly swerved into his lane and made contact with his vehicle.

The woman has since been transported to a hospital after first responders arrived at the scene, and while an investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officials have said Schwarzenegger is not at fault for the collision.

