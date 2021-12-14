Arsenal Is A Big Club To Me – Mavropanos

Greek defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos has come out to speak on his failed Arsenal move. He recently revealed that he was left a bit rattled when he learnt that Arsenal wanted to sign him in January.

According to him, he had a very good six months in Greece for his club, PAS Ioannina and he was elated on New Year’s Eve when he got the call that Arsenal was interested.

Mavropanos added that he considers Arsenal a big club so he was very proud to be linked to the Gunners.

His words, “Oh man, that was a crazy day. I remember it very well.”

“I had a very good six months in Greece for my club PAS Ioannina and on New Year’s Eve I got the call that Arsenal wanted to sign me. On 31 December I got the call and on 1 January I was already on my way to London to sign my contract.”

“I was so nervous during those days. Suddenly such a big club like Arsenal wants you, I was a bit rattled.”

On his experience in England, “It was an adventure for me.”

“It was my first time away from my home country of Greece and then at such a big club in a cosmopolitan city like London. It was a big difference.”

“Suddenly you’re sitting in the dressing room next to stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who you only knew from television before.”

“When Sokratis came to Arsenal for the new season, it was worth its weight in gold for me. He was a mentor for me and helped me a lot off the pitch, but also in terms of reading the game from the defence, for example.”