Arsenal Players Must Stop Playing With Emotions – Henry

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has come out to advise Arsenal players as the title race swing in favour of Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been seeing Arsenal players play with emotions since the Anfield game, and that will only jeopardize their chances of winning the EPL.

Henry added that it might be possible to win a cup, the Champions League or the World Cup with emotions, but not the EPL.

His words, “From Arsenal’s point of view, since the beginning of the season, I have been saying you don’t win a title on emotions. You can win a cup, the Champions League, maybe even the World Cup. But across 38 games, you can’t be too emotional about it, and recently we’ve been too emotional,”

“You can feel the emotion coming, but don’t be emotional. There’s a difference. Stay calm. We are still ahead of Man City, but I am saying they need to get rid of the emotional part of the game and concentrate on what they have to do. We are still ahead.”