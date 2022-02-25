Arsenal Stood Up To The Wolves Challenge – Tierney

Arsenal defender, Kieran Tierney has come out to respond to Ruben Neves saying Arsenal over celebrated when they defeated Wolves weeks ago. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knew Wolves were going to try to retaliate yesternight, but he is glad that Arsenal stood up to the challenge.

Kieran added that their opponent had a great start but Arsenal controlled the game after that.

His words, “Obviously everyone knows the comments that were made. So we knew they were going to come out and try to beat us, and get their revenge. But we stood up to that challenge.”

“They had a good start and got the goal they needed and wanted. But after that we controlled most of the game.”

“It’s a massive win, massive three points. Coming from behind isn’t easy in this league, especially against a team like Wolves. So we showed character tonight, we showed mentality, and I think we got what we deserved in the end.”

“We never gave up for one second. As I say, a few of us believed we were going to get that goal, most of us believed. I think when you’ve got the belief anything can happen. That showed tonight.”