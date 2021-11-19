Arsenal Will Minimize Liverpool’s Attacking Threat – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that he has worked out a plan to stop Mohammed Salah. He recently revealed that his boys are fully ready to minimise Liverpool’s attacking threat at Anfield.

According to him, the plan is to always focus on the strengths and weaknesses of his opponents, and Liverpool won’t be an exception.

Arteta added that Anfield is definitely one of the toughest places to go in the EPL, but his boys will surely give their all.

His words, “We have a plan like every week for the strengths and weakness of every team that we have to minimise and expose the weaknesses that they have.”

“It’s one of the toughest places to go in the league, that’s for sure.”

“For the environment, the energy that the stadium creates, the quality of the opponent, the quality of the coach that they have, for many reasons, that’s why they’ve been where they’ve been in the last few years, but we know that and we have to focus on what we can do and what we have to do.”

“That you really feel as a footballer you are in a place where you really have to give your best and when you do, it’s an incredible feeling, because you have overcome a really difficult and challenging situation and when you don’t, like it has happened other times, after you feel regrets for things that you haven’t done or you should have done differently, or you haven’t approached the game in the right way.”

“I think it’s one of those places where you have to go there and believe on the day and show why you want to play football.”