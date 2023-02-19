Arsenal’s Youth Doesn’t mean Naivety – Fara Williams

Ex England midfielder, Fara Williams has come out to say that beating Aston Villa was a huge result for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the victory shows that the young footballers on display at the club doesn’t necessarily equate to naivety, as winning a game with such determination is difficult.

Fara added that getting the win in the second half will be pleasing for Arteta and his boys.

His words, “It’s massive for this young group of players at Arsenal. To overcome defeat in the manner they did, to bounce back after a midweek game away [against Manchester City] at Villa is difficult,”

“Winning the game in the second half is difficult. To get that win in the second half will be pleasing for Arteta and Arsenal.”