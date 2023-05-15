Arteta Would’ve Been Criticized For Celebrating Like De Zerbi – Martin Keown

Ex-Arsenal defender, Martin Keown has come out to blast Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi for celebrating on the pitch during his side’s 3-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that if it was the other way round and Mikel Arteta celebrated like that after his team scores, we would never hear the end of it from the media.

Martin added that he actually has no issue with the emotion shown by De Zerbi, but he dislikes the double standard.

His words, “I honestly feel if [Mikel] Arteta did that down the side of the pitch, we’d never hear the end of it. But it’s okay for De Zerbi to do it? I like that kind of emotion, but I would say because it’s Brighton who are inoffensive and everyone’s second favourite team, we turn a blind eye to it. But if it’s the Arsenal manager doing it, suddenly it’s a problem.”