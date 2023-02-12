Atiku charges DSS, police to invite Fani-Kayode over coup allegation

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has urged the Department of State Services, DSS and the Police to invite Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and grill him over the allegation of coup plot he levelled against him ahead of the 2023 elections.

The former Minister of Aviation claimed the former Vice President and top military generals had a secret meeting last week.

In response, the Defence Headquarters denied planning to scuttle the general elections, reiterating the loyalty of the armed forces to the constitution and civilian authority.

Director of Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said those “spreading unfounded misinformation” will be invited by law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.

On Sunday, Atiku requested the DSS and police to get the details of the alleged coup from Fani-Kayode who is the director of Special Projects and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

A statement by Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu said the insinuations of a plan to overthrow an elected government should not be taken lightly.

Noting that such a plot is treason, an offence that carries death penalty, the aide commended the Nigerian military for “effectively rubbishing Fani-Kayode’s barefaced lie.”

“No! Fani-Kayode cannot recant. We refuse to accept that. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. He who comes to the Lord must come with contrition,” he stated.

Shaibu insisted that contrition requires remorse and confession and if the APC campaign director wants Nigerians to take him seriously, he should confess that he lied or prove he did not.

“This man, who has vilified many people through his lies, wants to get acceptance without doing penance for an act of wickedness motivated by finance!” he further wrote.

Shaibu recalled that when the late ex-Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, CBN, Obadiah Mailafia alleged that a serving governor was a Boko Haram commander, he was invited multiple times by the DSS and the police.

He said Fani-Kayode has also made a claim that borders on security and must be invited to expatiate as failure to do so will be partisanship and could be seen as preferential treatment for the former minister because he is a member of the ruling APC.