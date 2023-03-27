Atiku not retiring from politics, won’t work with Tinubu – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, a former Kogi West Senator on Monday, reacted to claims that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is retiring from politics.

Melaye said the claim that Atiku was retiring from politics and joining hands with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu was false.

He described the claims as a lie from the pit of hell that should be disregarded.

In a tweet, the spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, assured that the PDP flag bearer would soon reclaim his mandate.

He wrote: “The malicious lie and propaganda going round that Atiku is retiring from politics and joining hand with Tinubu is a terrible lie from the pit of hell and should be disregarded. Light and darkness don’t relate. Nigerians should be rest assured that Atiku is coming very soon.”

Atiku came second in the just-concluded presidential election held on February 25.

He, however, claimed that the election was flawed and rigged in favour of Tinubu.

The PDP presidential candidate has since headed to court to retain his alleged stolen mandate.