I Hope To Meet The Standards At Barcelona – Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has come out to say that the club is the most difficult in the world. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is tougher to manage at Barcelona compared to anywhere else because of the demands on his team to win while playing good football.

Xavi added that it is about excellence in everything Barcelona does, and he strives to meet that standard.

His words, “We are obliged to win and play well,”

“This is Barca. A 1-0 in the 90th minute is not enough, we know this.”

“For those that know the club, it’s about excellence in everything we do. That’s why this is the most difficult club in the world. There is no comparison. There is no other club in the world like this, [with that] demand to win playing well. It is very difficult.”

“Our history demands [that we play well and win],”

“We don’t look at Madrid to make demands of ourselves. Since Cruyff arrived 40 years ago, the bar was set at winning playing well.”

“If not, we’re not happy. That’s how the Catalans are. I don’t know about Madrid. They are a spectacular opponent with a competitive gene. Their spirit is to be admired but it has nothing to do with Barca. They are different stories.”