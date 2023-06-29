Attack on Governor Adeleke unfortunate, avoidable – Badmus

The Attack on the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke at the Eid prayer ground on Wednesday in Osogbo has been described as an unfortunate incident which would have been avoided.

This stand was given by the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Dr Khamis Olatunde Badmus, who also apologised to Governor Adeleke over the misunderstanding that occurred at the Osogbo central Eid ground, an incident which prevented the Governor from observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayer along with the Muslim Ummah.

Badmus, who tendered the apology in a statement issued from his media office in Osogbo on Wednesday, pointed out that a few political jobbers in the town fueled the misunderstanding.

“The incident was both avoidable and unfortunate.

“It was outrageous to say there was an assassination attempt on the Governor’s life.

“Since campaigns are over and governance proper has commenced, the governor should be left alone to concentrate on administration and impactful service delivery to the people.

“I commend the State Commissioner of Police, State Director of DSS and the Special Adviser on Security to the State Governor for their mature handling of the matter.

“It is important for the office of the protocol of the Governor to take charge of the governor’s sitting arrangement at events rather than leaving such delicate assignment in the hands of favour seeking politicians,” Badmus cautioned.

Meanwhile, the man in the eye of the storm, Senator Ajibola Basiru has stated that he never saw the governor or his protocol team at the Eid prayer ground.

Reacting to the incident, Basiru explained there was no indication any seat was reserved for the Governor.

In his words, “Muniru Raji insulted me and in the process worshipers surrounded me to prevent him from assaulting me at the praying ground. I don’t know whether the Governor came to the Eid at all because I was surrounded by people. I later stood up and did my prayers.

“After the prayer, one of the policemen said the Commissioner of Police wanted to see me and I told him that I will see him together with the Muslim community leaders.

“But they insisted that they must pull me out of the car which we all resisted. We queried if they had any warrant of arrest. We explained the situation to them, that it was some overzealous supporters of the Governor that caused the embarrassing situation.”

Basiru who claimed that he did not have any problem with Governor Ademola Adeleke maintained that the altercation at the Eid prayer ground was the handiwork of overzealous supporters of the governor who probably had issues to settle with him.