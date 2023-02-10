Aubameyang Has Been Supporting His Chelsea Teammates – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to insist that there is nothing to report on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This is coming amid reports the striker could leave Chelsea for MLS, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Aubameyang has been training with the team this week, and he should be applauded for always supporting his team-mates whenever he can.

Potter added that while the Gabonese striker is here, he’ll keep doing his job as a professional.

His words, “No, nothing to report. He has been training with us this week, training with us well. He has been supporting his team-mates and while he is here, he is doing what he needs to do.”

“Wesley [Fofana] has been training with the team, Denis [Zakaria] has been training with the team. We’ve had a little setback with Raheem, he is doubtful. He got a kick in training. Mateo [Kovacic] is training with the team but it’ll be too soon for him.”