Aubameyang Is Far From Flashy – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to say that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is far from the loud, flashy character he is often portrayed to be. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Aubameyang is a quiet guy who is also very humble and nice, so he doesn’t understand why he gets portrayed to be who he is not.

Potter added that the Gabonese striker is simply a family man with kids who wants to enjoy playing his football.

His words, “He’s a quiet guy, so maybe the outside thinks he’s this really loud, flashy person, but he’s not — we’ve found him really quiet, really humble, a nice person [who] wants to support the team [and who] has been really respectful all the time,”

“His taste in cars is a bit different to mine and his taste in clothes is a little bit different to mine but I’d like to think we’ve got some similarities as well.”

“He’s got kids, he’s a family man, he wants to enjoy his football, he wants to be happy, he wants to be supported, he wants to be part of the team, so I’ve found him really nice to work with.”

“Whatever the preconceived idea of him was, it wasn’t that. It’s a big game, it’s a London derby … Obviously the history makes it an interesting one for Auba but the past is the past as far as we’re concerned.”