Aviation Expert Isaac Balami Returns to APC, Dumps Labour Party

Nigerian aviation expert and youth activist Isaac Balami has left the Labour Party (LP) and rejoined his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balami, who served as the National Deputy Campaign Manager for the Obi/Datti ticket in the 2023 presidential election, made this announcement on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

Balami had originally left the APC in 2023 over concerns about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

However, he stated that the current administration has proved him wrong.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket was the major reason I crossed to the Labour Party, but I have now seen that it actually means nothing,” Balami said.

Highlighting the achievements of the administration, Balami, a former National President for Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, praised President Bola Tinubu for working closely with the Middle Belt and appointing credible Nigerians with an emphasis on equity.

“No president has ever worked with the Middle Belt like President Bola Tinubu,” he noted.

Balami continued, “That was not what I saw when I left. I now see a better party and a better government.

I can see a Nigeria that, in a few years, will thrive, and I think it is only important for us to work with APC in its effort to rescue this country.”

After consulting with leaders across Nigeria, the Middle Belt caucus, his parents, and his immediate family, Balami decided it was necessary to resign from the Labour Party and return to the APC.