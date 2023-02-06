Avoid Dating People Who Are Bitter About Their Exes – Temmie Ovwasa

Popular singer, Temmie Ovwasa has come out to share a vital lesson she learned from her previous relationship. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Ovwasa, her most recent relationship really taught her to listen to the things a person says about his or her ex, and the way they talk to themselves.

Temmie added that if all their exes deserve to die or burn, then they must be avoided.

Her words, “My last relationship really taught me to listen to the things a person says about their exes and the way they talk to themself.”

“If all their exes deserve to die or burn and they?re mean to themself when they?re upset, their internal monologue is shit, they will project!”

WOW.