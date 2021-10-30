Xavi Is Not The Only Candidate To Replace Koeman – Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to say that he speaks with Xavi regularly. He recently revealed that he often calls the ex-midfielder to discuss the team’s matches.

According to him, however, Xavi is not the only candidate for the Barcelona job despite both of them having a close relationship for years.

Laporta added that he’ll keep mute on who the next coach would be so he doesn’t jeopardise the negotiations.

His words, “I will keep my reserve regarding the options we have and I don’t want to jeopardise the negotiations, I know that Xavi’s name is coming up, but there are other options.”

“My opinion of Xavi as a coach is that he is fine, he is in an interesting process. I have very good references, I speak with him very often and I know his opinion about the team, but they are confidential conversations between friends.”

“You could say that we have seen Barca games together because we call each other when they finish.”

“We appreciate each other and my opinion of him is very good. I have always said that one day he would coach Barca.”

“I trust the people around me. We will see how everything evolves. Whoever comes will have our full support, but also the highest demands, I have always said that at Barca there are no transitional years.”