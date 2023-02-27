Avram Glazer Felt The Positivity In The MUFC Dressing Room – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he was happy to see club owner, Avram Glazer enter the team’s dressing room after their Carabao Cup win on Sunday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was really happy for the gesture, because it shows that the owners want to be part of the success of the club on and off the pitch.

Erik ten Hag added that Avram felt the positivity in the dressing room, and that was good for the boys.

His words, “He was really happy for the club, as an owner. They really want to be part of it. You feel that when he’s in the dressing room, very good he was there, he had to show his intentions.”

On the sale of the club, “I am not involved in that process.”