Baale Demands Justice for Son Murdered in Kuto

The Baale of Kuto, Muftau Kehinde, has issued a heartfelt plea for a thorough investigation into the brutal murder of his son, Fatai Kehinde, a popular Point of Sale (POS) operator known as ‘Faithy’.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday, 9th August, when the young man was fatally attacked by suspected cultists.

Fatai was reportedly pursued from his shop within Kuto Market to a nearby bridge, where he was mercilessly killed.

The shocking event has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents in fear and disbelief.

In a bid to dispel rumours linking his son to cult activities, the Baale vehemently denied any such affiliation.

He challenged anyone with evidence to the contrary to come forward, expressing deep sorrow and anger over the unfounded allegations.

“My son was a peaceful and law-abiding citizen,” the Baale stated.

“He had no history of violence or involvement in criminal activities. The only time he had any interaction with the police was over a minor traffic dispute.”

The grieving father described the horrifying ordeal endured by his son, who was confronted by assailants demanding money.

Fatai’s desperate attempt to escape ended in tragedy, as he was murdered in cold blood in front of his wife and children.

The Baale has appealed to the Ogun State Police Command to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He expressed confidence in the police’s ability to apprehend the culprits and restore peace to the community.

“We are relying on the police to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable,” he said. “The community is in shock, and we demand justice for Fatai.”

The murder of Fatai Kehinde has ignited concerns about the rising tide of violence in the area.

Residents have expressed fears for their safety, calling for increased police presence and stricter measures to combat crime.

As the investigation unfolds, the community awaits answers and closure.