Bad Leaders Know That They’ll Lose Their Hold On Nigerians If Poverty Ends – Shank Comics

Popular comedian, Shank Comics has come out to react to people protesting against planned demonstrations over the country’s economic hardship. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, it is a shame to see how poverty is being weaponized in modern age, and that is the reason Nigeria has remained stagnant for years.

Shank added that the bad leaders know that if poverty ends, they will lose their hold on the people.

His words, “Nahh! This is fucked up. We are watching poverty being weaponized in modern age. That’s why they won’t let the country work. If it works, they lose their hold on us.”

