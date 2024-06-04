Bandit Attack Leaves Six Injured in Benue State

In a disturbing turn of events, Antsa village in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State fell victim to a brazen bandit attack on Tuesday, resulting in six individuals sustaining injuries.

Antsa village, known for hosting the Joseph Saarwuan Tarka University, JOSTUM, Makurdi, was the unfortunate target of this violent assault.

Reports indicate that the assailants descended upon the community around 1:00 am, catching some late-working traders off guard in their shops.

An anonymous source revealed that the bandits launched a ruthless attack on the residents, leaving several individuals hospitalized. Shockingly, six victims bore severe bodily wounds, with one even losing a finger, found abandoned on the ground.

The violence extended to CAPS, where additional injuries were inflicted on unsuspecting individuals.

In response to the chaos, the military intervened, with soldiers arriving and dispersing the attackers. However, the bandits managed to flee the scene.

Fueling the community’s outrage, enraged youths took to the streets, blockading roads for hours and setting tires ablaze in protest against the assailants’ brazen act.

This latest incident adds to the mounting security challenges facing Benue State, despite Governor Hyacinth Alia’s ultimatum in March 2024 for herders to vacate the state.

Armed herders persist in launching attacks, plunging the region into further turmoil.