Barcelona Must Remember FFP Before Deciding To Replace Memphis Depay – Xavi

Atletico Madrid forward, Memphis Depay forced a move from Barcelona because he wasn’t comfortable at Camp Nou, Xavi has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Memphis immediately asked to leave after he received Atletico’s proposal because he just was not enjoying himself at Barcelona anymore while sitting on the bench.

Xavi added that he is still not sure if a replacement will be bought this January, but the club must remember FFP rules.

His words, “Memphis asked to leave after he received Atletico’s proposal. He asked me to leave, he wasn’t comfortable, he wanted to be comfortable again. We all came out of the situation as winners. If we can strengthen ourselves, that would be great. If not, it’s not urgent. We’ll see if we can sign someone, but we must remember Financial Fair Play rules.”