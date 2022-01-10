Barcelona Players Must Be Self-Critical – Xavi

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez has come out to blame mistakes and a lack of experience for his team’s 1-1 draw at Granada in LaLiga. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is a shame to see Barcelona drop points due to avoidable mistakes and he hopes the errors can reduce in the coming weeks.

Xavi added that Barcelona players must be self-critical after that performance because important points have been dropped.

His words, “It’s a shame but it’s down to our own mistakes.”

“It’s a lack of experience. The red card weakens us, but we’ve lost because of errors.”

“We’ve dropped two hugely important points. It’s down to us, not the opposition. We lost silly balls. The second half was there to be controlled. We can’t go home happy after that. We’re angry. We must be self-critical.”

“After the goal, which is the most difficult thing, it’s the same story as against Osasuna [when Barca drew 2-2].”

“We didn’t know how to control the game. We started dropping back when we had to kill the game off. We must create more to win. We’ve made mistakes. If we want to grow, it has to be now.”

“The referee is there to make these decisions, it’s not for me to get involved,”

“Experience and know-how comes with games. We can’t ask for any more from Gavi. He is a player that gives us a lot and his dismissal weakened us, obviously.”