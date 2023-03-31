Barcelona Wants Messi’s Story At The Club To Have A Perfect Ending – Vice President

Barcelona have come out to say that they are in contact with Lionel Messi about bringing him back to the club when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June. The club’s vice president, Rafa Yuste recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club is currently looking into the possibility of re-signing Messi, and Xavi Hernandez is ready to accept the World Cup winner with open arms.

Yuste added that everyone at Barcelona believes beautiful stories should have beautiful endings.

His words, “I am still gutted he couldn’t continue here. Of course I would like him to come back, because of what he represents on a sporting, social and economic level.”

“We are in contact with [Messi’s camp], yes. Beautiful stories should have happy endings, and there is a mutual love between the two parties.”

“We still have two months to work hard to present our revenue and sustainability plan to [LaLiga president Javier] Tebas,”

“I don’t like to speak about Leo because he is a PSG player, but if all the conditions are met, we are open to the possibility. [Barca] president [Joan Laporta] has been with Leo’s father, and there is a good relationship.”

“Of course, there is no plan to go on the attack because we don’t want PSG to see it like that. If it happens, it will be because destiny takes you back to where you have to go. If all the conditions come together and Leo comes back to Barcelona, it would be the perfect ending to a very happy story.”