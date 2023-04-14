    Login
    Bayelsa: Gov Diri emerges PDP governorship candidate for second tenure

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Governor Douye Diri on Wednesday emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary to contest the Bayelsa State governorship election on November 11, 2023.

    Governor Douye Diri Of Bayelsa State

    Diri, who was the sole aspirant for the primary, scored 305 “yes” votes from the delegates to emerge as the party candidate.

    The primary election conducted today had the party delegates from the eight local government areas of Bayelsa casting their votes to affirm the candidature of Diri.

    In his remark, Diri promised to lead the PDP to victory during the election.

    “In a democracy, people must be allowed to vote, and the votes must count; people of Bayelsa must ensure that persons with violent tendencies aren’t entrusted with leadership,” Diri said.

    “The voting pattern during the general election showed that Bayelsa is totally PDP; our government has been able to bring back members who have left.

    “We will consolidate on what we’ve on the ground when we’re re-elected, ” he stated.

