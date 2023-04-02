Bayern Munich Must Make Fewer Mistakes – Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that his players must know there is room for improvement. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very happy with the win vs BvB and the confidence it will give his team, but he would have wished Bayern Munich was more dominant in the game.

Tuchel added that his team must make fewer mistakes in forthcoming matches to win more convincingly.

His words, “There’s still room for improvement,”

“No one should be too euphoric. We are proud of the team and they can be satisfied but there’s work ahead of us.”

“We gained in confidence with the first goal and led 3-0 early. I would have wished that we were more dominant after that but it was not like that,”

“After the 4-0 I would have wished more dominance, fewer mistakes. We had a lot of clear chances and should have led with a higher score.”