BBNaija: Pere Talking About Boma Sleeping With Tega Was Only A Truth Or Dare Trick – Handlers

BBNaija housemate, Boma’s handlers have come out to deny him telling Pere that he slept with married HM, Tega. They recently had their say via their social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to the handlers, Boma never mentioned that he slept with Tega, and the stories circulating online are false and misinforming.

They added that Pere made those remarks as part of a truth-or-dare game to throw Boma off, and nothing of that sort really happened.

His words, ”Our attention has been drawn to blogs and persons posting vilifying, unconfirmed and false stories about Boma. We try to keep only positive vibes here – but it is important that we clear the air once and for all.”

“Regarding the false report about Boma’s conversation with Pere, it is important to note that it NEVER HAPPENED. Pere made those remarks as part of a truth-or-dare game to throw Boma off his game. At NO point did Boma speak to Pere and make disparaging remarks about Tega.”

“Unfortunately, the comment from the game was taken out of context and people believe it to be the truth. It is NOT. Boma NEVER said anything of the sort to Pere.”

