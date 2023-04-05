Be Wary Of Fraudsters Using My Image To Defraud Women – IK Ogbonna

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has come out to react to the arrest and arraignment of an impostor who defrauded an American woman of $70k using his image. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after a thorough investigation, the suspect was finally arrested and is currently being tried at the Igbosere Magistrate court in Lagos state.

Ik added that the general public should be wary of all those who are using his name and image on social media to defraud unsuspecting innocent women in love relationship scam.

His words, “This is to inform the general public once again to be wary of all those who are using my name and image on social media to defraud unsuspecting innocent women in love relationship scam. One of such is the recent case of one Kelvin Enofe, a 23 years old boy who duped an American woman of over 70 thousand US dollars, but as God would have it, some private investigators came to the rescue of the lady by revealing the true identity of Kelvin Enofe. Consequent upon the said investigation, the Nigerian police went for Kelvin Enofe’s arrest, investigated the matter, and he is currently standing trial at the Igbosere Magistrate Court in Lagos Nigeria. I do this today again to let the general public know that there are a lot more of other persons c laiming to be IK Ogbonna on the Internet. I will never ask for monetary favour from anyone on the Internet and if you see such on social media, please report such person or persons to me on my verified social media handle.”

WOW.

