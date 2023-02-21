Being The Highest Goal Scorer At Napoli Is Not My Priority – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to say that he is focused on seeing his club win the Serie A title amid transfer speculations. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that it is expected for big clubs to want his signature when he is scoring goals, but he is currently concentrating on his current club and what can be achieved this season.

Osimhen added that being the highest goalscorer is actually not his main priority because the team always comes first.

His words, “When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues. And to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team. But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies. At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide.”

“Being the highest goalscorer is actually not my main priority. The team comes first before my personal ambition. If I win it, that’s fine but what I want to do is try to win trophies with my team. As long as the team is winning, it doesn’t matter to me who gets the goals or whether I win top scorer or not.”