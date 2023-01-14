Benjamin Mendy Found Not Guilty Of 7 Of 9 S*xual Assault Charges

Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of s*xual assault. He was recently cleared of six counts of rape and one count of s*xual assault after a trial that began in August 2022, and fans have been reacting.

After 14 days of deliberation at Chester Crown Court, the jury was unable to reach verdicts on two other charges against Mendy – one count of rape, involving a woman aged 24 in October 2020, and one count of attempted rape, involving a woman aged 29 in October 2018.

The Crown Prosecution Service added that it will pursue a retrial against Mendy over the two charges – rape and attempted rape – that the jury could not decide on.

WOW.