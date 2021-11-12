Mane Was Substituted Vs Togo As An Injury Precaution – Cisse

Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse has come out to say that Sadio Mane suffered an injury scare vs Togo. He recently revealed this after his country’s 1-1 draw with Togo in Thursday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

According to him, the injury scare that eventually led to Mane’s withdrawal definitely affected his team even if it ended up being nothing serious.

Cisse added that Mane will always be an important player for Senegal and he was only taken off as a precaution.

His words, “Yes, the exit of Sadio Mane has destabilised us. He is an important player for the team, we took him out as a precaution and there is nothing serious.”