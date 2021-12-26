Benzema Makes The Difference On The Pitch – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to say that Karim Benzema is on Haaland and Ronaldo’s level. He recently revealed that the Frenchman’s goalscoring form puts him on the same level as both players.

According to him, Benzema has made putting the ball in the back of the net a habit at Real Madrid and he is a player who currently makes the difference on the pitch.

Ancelotti added that the Frenchman is in amazing form right now and he expects him to keep performing.

His words, “I think so, because to his game he’s added a massive, regular ability to put the ball in the back of the net,”

“He’s at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Haaland.”

“Benzema is a player who makes a difference. We saw it once again in the game against Athletic, with two goals in quick succession. He’s in amazing form.”

On the UCL draw drama, “It was a sad situation, a clear mistake,”

“But there you go, it was a mistake and nothing more.”

“Now we need to focus on the tie against PSG. The aim is to go into the tie with the team in the same state as it was before the recent COVID outbreak. What I want is to get into February with no injuries and nobody infected.”