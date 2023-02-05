Beyonce Immortalized With Lookalike Wax Replica At Madame Tussauds Berlin

Popular singer, Beyonce has been immortalized at Madame Tussauds Berlin with a new wax figure. The musician was dressed up in a black and white long-sleeved minidress with matching boots, one of her many infamous ensembles from her 2018 On The Run II Tour with her husband, Jay-Z.
The mother of three’s original outfit was from the French luxury brand Balmain, part of the brand’s Resort 2019 collection.
Her stunning light brown hair was styled into a high ponytail, allowing the strands to effortlessly fall behind the replica.
WOW.
