    Login
    Subscribe

    Beyonce Immortalized With Lookalike Wax Replica At Madame Tussauds Berlin

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular singer, Beyonce has been immortalized at Madame Tussauds Berlin with a new wax figure. The musician was dressed up in a black and white long-sleeved minidress with matching boots, one of her many infamous ensembles from her 2018 On The Run II Tour with her husband, Jay-Z.

    Beyonce
    Beyonce

    The mother of three’s original outfit was from the French luxury brand Balmain, part of the brand’s Resort 2019 collection.

    Her stunning light brown hair was styled into a high ponytail, allowing the strands to effortlessly fall behind the replica.

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply