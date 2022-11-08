Beyonce Practices Satanism, Avoid Her Music – Solomon Buchi

Popular figure, Solomon Buchi has come out to advise Christians against listening to songs by musicians like Beyonce, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Beyonce, for example, practices Satanism because of the lyrics of her song, so her music should always be avoided.

Solomon added that Beyonce’s music illustrates impiety and promotes symbols that represent spiritual murkiness.

WOW.