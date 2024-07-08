Biden Stands Firm on Candidacy Amid Intraparty Pressure

President Joe Biden has informed Democratic Party lawmakers that he will not step down as the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election in November.

The President has faced increasing pressure to withdraw his candidacy following several gaffes during a televised debate with his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

Despite the controversy, Biden declared on Monday that now is not the time to discuss his stepping down.

Speculation has arisen that if Biden chooses not to run, he could nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place on the Democratic ticket for the November 5 election.

However, in a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday, Biden firmly reiterated his commitment to his candidacy and called for an end to the “intraparty drama” that has divided the Democrats since the debated performance.

“The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now; and it’s time for it to end,” Biden wrote.

As lawmakers returned to Washington to deliberate on the party’s path forward, Biden’s letter underscored the critical juncture at which his reelection campaign and the Democratic Party stand.

Biden emphasized that the party should focus on its primary objective: defeating the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

“We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election.

Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us.

It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump,” Biden wrote in the letter, which was distributed by his reelection campaign officials.