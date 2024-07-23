Biden Vows Support for Harris Amid Campaign

President Joe Biden has affirmed his unwavering support for Vice President Kamala Harris, declaring that he will be with her “all the way” in their ongoing campaign.

In a call to campaign headquarters on Monday night, Biden, who is currently isolating with COVID-19 at his Delaware home, urged staffers to fully support Harris.

“Embrace Kamala,” he told them, according to reports from The Guardian.

Biden assured his team that despite his current isolation, he is committed to the campaign.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he vowed, adding that he will be “out on the road” for Harris as soon as he recovers.

This follows Biden’s recent decision to withdraw from the upcoming November presidential election.

His announcement came amid increasing pressure from Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill, top donors, and Hollywood stars, particularly after a challenging debate performance last month.