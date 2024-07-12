Biden Will Not Accept My Golf Match Challenge Because He Is All Talk – Trump

Ex USA President, Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to an 18-hole golf match. This follows up on their debate discussions about golf last month, and the world has been reacting.

During an event at his Doral golf course in Miami, Trump proposed the challenge, reiterating his desire for another debate with Biden and referencing their golf abilities.

Trump then poked fun at Biden’s swing and offered $1 million to a charity of the president’s choice if he lost the match.

His words, “It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters. I would bet he won’t accept, cause he’s all talk.”

