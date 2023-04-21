Binani vs Fintri: Whereabouts of our suspended REC, Ari unknown – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Friday, revealed that it is unaware of the whereabouts of its suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Adamawa State, Yunusa Hudu Ari.

Last Saturday, Ari caused a major controversy when he declared Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the Adamawa supplementary governorship election.

Ari had declared Binani the winner of the supplementary election while INEC was yet to conclude the collation of results.

But, INEC countered Ari’s declaration and announced Ahmadu Fintri winner of the election after counting of results.

However, INEC’s spokesman, Festus Okoye, said Ari had not picked up his call since the infamous action.

Appearing on Channels Television, Okoye said: “We don’t know where he is because, after this particular incident, the Commission wrote him and also called him on the phone.

“He never returned any of the calls; he never answered any of the calls.

“We asked him to report to the Commission on Sunday, we didn’t see him, we asked him to report on Monday, we didn’t see him. So up till this moment, he has not reported and we don’t know his whereabouts.”