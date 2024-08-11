Close Menu
    Bobrisky Flaunts New Photos After Release From Prison

    Celebrity News

    Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has come out to flaunt new photos days after his release. Recall that he was freed from prison on August 4 after six months of been incarcerated.

    Check Bobrisky out,

    The crossdresser was sentenced to six months for Naira abuse.

    Bobrisky is a Nigerian internet personality and philanthropist who is known as a prominent transgender woman in Nigeria, a country with no LGBT rights. She is also known for her presence on the social media app Snapchat.

    Born Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju in 1992, Bobrisky completed her secondary school education at King’s College, Lagos. She also attended graduate school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

    She became recognized by being highly controversial on social media for the ultra conservative Nigerian standards. Bobrisky was able to gather traffic to her Snapchat account when she claimed she had a lover who is assumed to be of masculine gender despite the law in Nigeria stating that same sex relationships is an offence punishable by serving 14 years in a penitentiary.

    Bobrisky has a fair share of fans and has been asked by certain event planners to give speeches at their events. In 2019, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director General of Nigeria’s National Council for Arts and Culture, called Bobrisky “a national disgrace” and said she would be “dealt with ruthlessly” if caught on the streets.

    InfoStride News