Borno South Senator Ali Ndume Rejects New Senate Office

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, on Tuesday rejected a new office allocated to him by the Senate Service Committee, citing that it does not reflect his seniority and standing as a high-ranking senator.

The lawmaker’s decision was communicated in a letter signed by his Chief Confidential Secretary, Yati Shuaibu Gawu. The letter reads:

“I am directed to inform you that Distinguished Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has rejected the allocation of office number 3.10 by the Committee.

“This is because offices are traditionally allocated on a seniority basis. Sen Ndume is the most Senior Senator after Sen Ahmad Lawan and will only occupy an office on the fourth floor.”

This development follows Ndume’s removal from his position as the Senate Chief Whip. The Senate’s decision came after Ndume criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration, alleging that the government is being run by kleptocrats who are only interested in looting the treasury.