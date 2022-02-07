Broke Guys Shouldn’t Expect Rich Women To Date Them – Paul Okoye

Popular singer, Paul Okoye has come out to write about the class discrimination when it comes to dating in Nigeria. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t understand why rich and successful women cannot date or marry poor men, but rich men are always expected to come down to a poor girl’s level.

He added that broke guys should focus on their hustle because the trend might not change anytime soon.

His words,

P-Square were a Nigerian duo of identical twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. They produced and released their albums through Square Records. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon’s Konvict Muzik label. In May 2012, they signed a record distribution deal with Universal Music’s South African branch. On 25 September 2017, numerous media outlets reported that the group disbanded. Reports about a breakup surfaced after Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer. Prior to this report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager.

P-Square began in St. Murumba secondary school, a small Catholic school in Jos, Plateau State Nigeria. Peter and Paul joined their school music and drama club where they began singing, dancing, and mimicking songs by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson.

In 2001, “P-Square” won the “Grab Da Mic” competition, and hence Benson & Hedges sponsored their debut album, titled Last Nite, which was released under Timbuk2 music label. P-Square was also nominated as “Most Promising African Group” in the Kora Awards three months after the release of their debut album. They eventually won the 2003 Amen Award for “Best R&B Group”.

The duo were reported to have handled most of their production/beat making in house. The band has been faced with many controversies for their habit of sampling western songs and popular hits in their records. They have addressed the issue many times in interviews as well as in the lyrics of their songs. Technically speaking, P Square does more in the line of reconstructing the drum patterns, chord progressions or lyrics of the sampled songs as against actually cutting parts of the song and directly sampling into their production. This accounts for the largely electronic feel of their sound.