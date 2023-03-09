Bruno Fernandes Is An Inspiration Despite His Mistakes – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to insist that he is happy for Bruno Fernandes to continue as captain. This is coming despite his behaviour in their loss at Liverpool, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bruno Fernandes has had a brilliant season thus far, and he considers his role in the team very important because of the energy he brings against opponents.

Erik added that the Portuguese midfielder is an inspiration to his teammates, even if he makes mistakes like every other human.

His words, “Yes, definitely. He’s playing a brilliant season, he’s had a really important role in why we’re in the position where we are he’s giving energy to the team, not only running a lot at the highest intensity but the right way and right direction. He’s coaching players, he’s an inspiration, but no-one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes, we have to learn, he has to learn, he will because he’s intelligent. I’m happy to have Bruno Fernandes in the team and that he’s captain when Harry isn’t on the pitch.”

Rashford added, “I love playing with Bruno, for a forward like me he’s a perfect player to play with. He’s been a good leader for us even when he’s not been captain, which is always a good sign, he’s helped other players become better leaders and the reality is we can’t be organised with just one leader being captain. Sometimes you want to win so bad you end up doing things a little our of character. As a team we have to support him because he’s a fantastic player.”