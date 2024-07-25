BSIEC Reschedules Benue Local Government Elections to October 5

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) has announced a new date for the Local Government elections, now set for October 5, 2024.

The election was initially planned for November 16, 2024, following an earlier date of July 6, 2024.

The new date was disclosed on Wednesday by the Commission’s Chairman, Dr. John Chen, during a meeting with members of the Benue State House of Assembly Standing Committee on Electoral Matters and Civil Society, led by its Chairman, Mr. Abu Umoru, at the Commission’s headquarters in Makurdi.

Dr. Chen was represented by the Commission’s Secretary, Dr. Vincent Gisaor, who cited a recent Supreme Court ruling as the reason for the rescheduling.

Dr. Gisaor emphasized, “The Commission is already partnering with relevant stakeholders to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and credible Local Government elections in the state.”

He also highlighted some challenges faced by the Commission, including a lack of funds and operational vehicles.

Mr. Umoru, the Chairman of the Standing Committee, urged the Commission to organize the Local Government elections promptly, stressing the importance of complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling that declared Caretaker Committees at the local government level illegitimate.

He noted that meeting the deadline set by the apex court for elected Councils to be in place is crucial for the effective administration of Local Governments in the state.

Additionally, Mr. Umoru called for the unfreezing of the Commission’s accounts to allow the management to access the necessary funds for the election arrangements.