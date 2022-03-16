Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan To Attend APC NEC, Thursday

The All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC has reaffirmed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party will be held at the party’s Secretariat on Thursday, to ratify decisions of the party ahead of its convention.

National Youth leader, Ismaeel Ahmed, who briefed reporters after a routine meeting of the CECPC, said President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other party leaders will be in attendance.

But from all indications President Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni are likely to join the meeting virtually.

Barrister Ahmed said the fact that five chairmanship aspirants have picked forms, indicates that the convention programmes are running in full throttle.

Responding to questions about the sale of the chairmanship form to Abdulazeez Yari even though the party had zoned the positions to North Central, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed pointed out that zoning is not in the constitution of the party.

“Zoning is not a constitutional provision, it only provides a guide to the party,” he suggested that any qualified member of the party is at liberty to contest for any position in the party.