Buhari Support Group Dumps APC For NNPP In Jigawa

Buhari Patriotic Support Organization of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dumped the party for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Jigawa State.

The group which always worked for President Muhammadu Buhari from the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) to the APC declared their support to the NNPP after the party’s local government congress in Ringim.

Speaking on behalf of the organization members, Adamu Sankara said they dumped the APC due to false promises and failure to bring positive change to the country.

He said the organization and its structures from the ward, local government and state levels have decided to join the NNPP for a better Nigeria.

Addressing members of the party, the leader of the NNPP in Jigawa State and two-term gubernatorial candidate, Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim said the executives were elected based on consensus across the 27 local governments.

He explained that 37 executives were elected from each of the 27 local governments of the state.

Ringim, therefore, charged the new executives to work hard for the victory of the party in the coming 2023 general election.

He said the door of the party is open to all Nigerians to join and aspire for any position of their choice.